<i>Maa Inti Bangaram</i> Trailer: Samantha Is A Deadly Daughter-In-Law With A Secret Past

The makers of director Nandini Reddy's upcoming action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, featuring actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, released the film's trailer recently.

Samantha shared the link on social media and wrote, "Even if my life is at stake ..I will ensure nothing happens to my family #MiBTrailer out now! MASS FAMILY ENTERTAINER WITH A FRESH TWIST. #MaaIntiBangaaram in cinemas worldwide June 19th, 2026."

The trailer shows Samantha arriving at her boyfriend's place. She is met with a lot of questions that include, "I think I've seen you before." "What is your name?" and "where are you from?" However, she asks a loaded question in reply. "Do you know who I really am?"

The trailer gives the impression that her partner, who fell in love with her, waited for her for two years and that she has now joined him at his place.

His family members ask her about what her caste is, whether she knows to cook and has how many siblings. However, these questions make her feel like she is being grilled like a criminal.

She is then introduced to Anusuya, the younger daughter-in-law of the house. Anusuya is referred to as "Maa Inti Bangaram" (the gold of our house) by the other members of the household.

"A daughter-in-law is expected to have many qualities to be seen as the ideal woman. She should be beautiful, lean, well behaved, should cook and sing," she laments and then declares, "I have none of those qualities. But I have one quality. I can risk everything to keep my family safe."

We then see Samantha bashing up baddies, left, right and centre. The trailer gives the impression that the film is full of action sequences.

At one point, she is seen delivering a threat to a bad guy. "Why did you talk to him like that?" asks a woman and Samantha replies, "Be it a hero or a housewife, when the dialogue lands right, it can scare anyone."

It is evident that she has a past which she has hidden from her present family in the film. And her past has had her throwing punches and delivering kicks!

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy.

The film stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with a supporting cast featuring Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. Samantha's Tralala Moving Pictures has produced this film.

The actress, in January, had said that the world of her upcoming film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to keeping family first, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy.

Samantha had said, “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me.”

In the film, the actress has done most of the action sequences in a saree.

A source close to the film had previously shared, “After The Family Man and Citadel, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she's doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It's physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

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