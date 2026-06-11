Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Tribute On Father's 13th Death Anniversary: Dancing Till Eternity

Global Priyanka Chopra Jonas fondly remembered her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his 13th death anniversary and shared a series of nostalgic pictures and heartfelt memories from different stages of her life moments spent with him.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka posted a carousel of throwback pictures featuring cherished moments with her father.

Along with the images, she penned an emotional note that read, "You and me dancing together always. Miss u dad. You're always here.. in every decision and every moment of life. Love you."

The first picture captured a young Priyanka dancing with her father, with both sharing a playful and joyful moment. Another picture showed a toddler Priyanka in her father's arms.

The third picture featured the actress sitting beside Dr. Ashok Chopra on a couch with both resting their faces on their hands and smiling. The post also included a family picture with Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and their father posing together. The final black-and-white picture appears to be from Dr Chopra's younger days where he is seen dancing his heart out with friends.

Priyanka has often spoken about the deep bond she shared with her father. Dr Ashok Chopra and Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, were both physicians in the Indian Army. The actress has frequently credited her father for being one of her biggest supporters and strongest influences.

For the uninitiated, Dr Ashok Chopra died on June 10, 2013, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The doting daughter has repeatedly stated in many of her past interviews that she feels her father's presence in every important decision she makes.

In one of her most touching tributes, Priyanka had the words "Daddy's lil girl" embroidered onto the veil of her wedding gown when she married singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

She also has a tattoo on her wrist that reads "Daddy's lil girl" in her father's handwriting, a permanent reminder of the special bond they shared.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)