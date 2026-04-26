Watch: Aamir Khan Breaks Down At <i>Ek Din</i> Event In Mumbai, Sai Pallavi And Junaid Khan Comfort Him

A heartfelt moment involving Aamir Khan is drawing attention online after the actor was seen tearing up at a special event held for his upcoming production Ek Din.

Ahead of the film's release on May 1, the makers hosted a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, a live performance event celebrating the film.

During the event, a video surfaced showing Aamir seated beside his son Junaid Khan and co-star Sai Pallavi. As the performances unfolded, Aamir appeared visibly moved and was seen breaking down in tears.

The film marks a significant moment for Junaid, who is still early in his career, while Sai Pallavi makes her Hindi film debut with this project.

At the event, Aamir Khan also praised the Ramayana star, calling her "the best actress we have in our country today", while also appreciating his son Junaid Khan in a lighter vein, jokingly adding that "Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai."

Aamir Khan Explains Early Advance Booking Move For Ek Din

One of the most talked-about aspects of Ek Din has been its unusual release strategy. Advance bookings for the film opened 39 days ahead of its release.

Speaking about the decision, Aamir revealed that the idea came from within the team. In a conversation with Just Too Filmy, he said, "The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience."

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a romantic drama backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It follows a young man who quietly falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day - only for that wish to unexpectedly come true.

ALSO READ: Ek Din Trailer: Sai Pallavi And Junaid Khan Wish For One Magical Day Of Love