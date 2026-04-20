<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Film Mints 4x <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>'s Fifth Sunday Numbers

Akshay Kumar's new offering, Bhooth Bangla, opened to mixed reviews. But the numbers are impressive so far. On its first Sunday, the film minted ₹23 crore, which is four times higher than Dhuandhaar 2's fifth Sunday (₹5.20 crore) collection.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Bhooth Bangla minted ₹12.25 crore on the opening day, followed by ₹19 crore on Saturday, as per Sacnilk.

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹69.37 crore and total India net collections to ₹58.00 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹7.00 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹26.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹95.87 crore.

Records So Far

As per Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla crossed 30K tickets per hour on Sunday, setting a milestone since BookMyShow started the trend.

"On Sunday, Bhooth Bangla crossed 30K tickets per hour, making it the first instance for an Akshay Kumar starrer since BookMyShow started the hourly trend. The film clocked a peak hour at 32.65K tickets, which indicates a strong day at the domestic box office. The horror-comedy genre, which has seen renewed popularity in recent years, seems to be working in favour of Bhooth Bangla," reported Sacnilk.

"The film's mix of spooky thrills and comedic timing has struck a chord with audiences, particularly families looking for a light-hearted theatrical experience. With the weekend momentum still strong, all eyes are now on whether Bhooth Bangla can maintain its pace beyond the weekend," added Sacnilk.

About Bhooth Bangla

The release date was pushed to April 16 due to the Dhuandhaar wave at the box office.

As a co-producer of the film, Akshay Kumar holds 70% profit share of the film, whereas Ektaa Kapoor holds the remaining 30%.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. This film marks their collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.