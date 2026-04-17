<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Paid Previews Collection: Akshay Kumar Film Off To Better Than Expected Start With Rs 3.50 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla releases in theatres today. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted paid previews across cities, in keeping with the Dhurandhar 2 trend last night.

As per Sacnilk, the film was off to a better-than-expected start as it minted Rs 3.50 crore from paid previews.

"The response to paid previews suggests that Bhooth Bangla will be going into the full-fledged opening day with a lot more buzz and awareness. Initially, it looked like the movie would open in Jolly LLB 3's opening range (Rs 12.50 crore), but now, a 15+ crore net opening day, including previews, is well within reach, which is a healthy sign," reported Sacnilk.

Ahead of the film's release, Akshay Kumar paid an emotional tribute to Asrani, who died on October 20, 2025, last year.

Akshay Kumar and Asrani worked together in 12 films. On Wednesday, Akshay shared a BTS picture from the Bhooth Bangla shoot. In the black-and-white picture, Akshay Kumar and Asrani-dressed as their characters-are seen looking at scripts.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote:"Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti... ek poori journey ko samet leti hai. Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai... Asraniji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha... it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge."

(Sometimes a picture is not just a piece of memory... it captures an entire journey. This picture is from the shoot of our film Bhooth Bangla... my second-last film with Asraniji. We did 12 films together, and I learned something new from him in every one-it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy seemed so easy when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and always will be)."

About the Film

The release date was pushed to April 16 due to the Dhurandhar wave at the box office.

As a co-producer of the film, Akshay Kumar holds 70 % profit share of the film, where as Ektaa Kapoor holds remaining 30 %.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

This film marks their collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.