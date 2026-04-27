Actress Reem Shaikh Says Cannot See Life With Non-Muslim Person: "I Read Namaz 5 Times"

Actress Reem Shaikh has recently shared her take on interfaith relationships, revealing why she does not see herself in one. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Shardul Pandit, the actress explained that her strong religious beliefs play a central role in shaping her views on love and marriage.

Reem said, "I can't do it, I read namaz 5 times a day, I have recently started observing roza during Ramadan. I probably cannot see my life with a person not of the same faith because I am very religious."

Reem Shaikh On Love

While Reem admits she has seen difficult relationships up close, she still holds on to the idea of love.

Reflecting on her personal life, she shared, "I have all the right reasons not to believe in love because I've seen a divorce in my own house. I've seen people around me go through so many breakups and relationships that didn't work out. So yes, I have every reason not to believe in love. But I don't know, something in me just doesn't let me stop believing in it."

She added, "Even to connect with God, you need love. If there's no love, then you won't be able to build a relationship with God or with the people around you."

Reem Shaikh Refuses To Do Bigg Boss

Reem also addressed why she has chosen to stay away from reality shows like Bigg Boss, despite her long association with the channel through shows such as Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Laughter Chefs.

Explaining her decision, she said, "I've been on the same channel for many years now. But Bigg Boss, I don't think I can do that show. Because one, I can't stay without talking to my mom or having her around. I am very close to her."

Reem is well known for her roles in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, and more.

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