Preity Zinta Reveals What Her Kids 'Lovingly' Call Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer

Preity Zinta held an Ask Me Anything session (pzchat) during which one user asked her about her experience of working with Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer. Preity described him as an "inspiring and strategic leader."

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Shreyas Iyer has been in strong form in the ongoing IPL season, with the team aiming to end its long wait for an IPL title after losing a close final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025.

Punjab Kings have made an impressive start this season, remaining unbeaten in their first six matches - the best opening run in the franchise's history.

The Punjab Kings co-owner praised Iyer for his impact on the team. On Monday, she held a question-and-answer session on X, where a fan asked her about her experience of working with the Indian batter.

The post read, "Mam what's your experience with Iyer, how is your interaction with him?, can you tell a few words about our "Sarpanch", want to listen from you."

He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm , inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note he is also incredible with kids that's why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

Replying to the fan, Preity said, "He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note, he is also incredible with kids, that's why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him (red heart emoticon)."

Preity also shared details about her upcoming projects, Lahore 1947 and Vibe. She said, "I always wanted to do a period film, that's why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course it's with my one of my favourite directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny is always a pleasure to work with. It's a story of love in times of division & hate which I liked. Vibe is just a really funny light hearted film & was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947."

I always wanted to do a period film, that's why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course it's with my one of my favourite directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny is always a pleasure

to work with. It's a story of love in times of division & hate which I liked. Vibe is just a really… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

In Lahore 1947, she will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.