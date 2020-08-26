Actress Reem Shaikh Won't Quit Tujhse Hai Raabta After All, Says Fans Want Her To Stay

Reem Shaikh shared this image. (courtesy: reem_sameer8)

TV star Reem Shaikh appears to have taken a U-turn from her Tujhse Hai Raabta stance. The actress, who confirmed her exit from the show earlier this week, on Wednesday announced that she will continue to be a part of the show. Reem Shaikh's post placed her on the list of trends once again. In a fresh Instagram entry, the actress wrote: "Keeping in mind the sentiments of my fans who don't want me to quit Tujhse Hai Raabta, I have decided to respect their wishes and will continue with the show. That is the least that I can do for them. Feeling blessed to be loved so much. Thank you all." Reem Shaikh's post arrived just a few days after she announced her exit from the TV show.

Reem Shaikh, who became a household name after featuring as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, told Times of India earlier this week, "Yes, I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons and also because I want to explore my options. It has been a successful two years with the Tujhse Hai Raabta team and it is with a very heavy heart that I have taken this decision and I hope my fans keep supporting me. I just felt that this is the right time for me to challenge myself as an artist and experiment. I am very passionate about my work and hope good work finds me again."

Besides Tujhse Hai Raabta, Reem Shaikh has been a part of several TV shows that include Me Aajji Aur Sahib, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat to name a few. She also featured in Gul Makai, a biopic on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.