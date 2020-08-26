Actress Reem Shaikh Won't Quit Tujhse Hai Raabta After All, Says Fans Want Her To Stay

"I have decided to respect their wishes and continue with the show," Reem Shaikh wrote

Reem Shaikh shared this image. (courtesy: reem_sameer8)

TV star Reem Shaikh appears to have taken a U-turn from her Tujhse Hai Raabta stance. The actress, who confirmed her exit from the show earlier this week, on Wednesday announced that she will continue to be a part of the show. Reem Shaikh's post placed her on the list of trends once again. In a fresh Instagram entry, the actress wrote: "Keeping in mind the sentiments of my fans who don't want me to quit Tujhse Hai Raabta, I have decided to respect their wishes and will continue with the show. That is the least that I can do for them. Feeling blessed to be loved so much. Thank you all." Reem Shaikh's post arrived just a few days after she announced her exit from the TV show.

Reem Shaikh, who became a household name after featuring as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, told Times of India earlier this week, "Yes, I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons and also because I want to explore my options. It has been a successful two years with the Tujhse Hai Raabta team and it is with a very heavy heart that I have taken this decision and I hope my fans keep supporting me. I just felt that this is the right time for me to challenge myself as an artist and experiment. I am very passionate about my work and hope good work finds me again."

Besides Tujhse Hai Raabta, Reem Shaikh has been a part of several TV shows that include Me Aajji Aur Sahib, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat to name a few. She also featured in Gul Makai, a biopic on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

