Elon Musk Tweets Photo Of His Bedside Table, Says 'No Excuse For Lack Of Coasters'

Posted an hour ago, the tweet has 69,700 likes

Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk revealed that he sleeps with two guns and a vast collection of Diet Coke cans. Musk posted a picture of the content of his bedside table and showed two revolvers which looked like a film prop and another appeared to be a 19th-century pistol. The picture also included a vast array of Diet Coke.

In a separate tweet, he apologised for the lack of coasters and said "no excuses for the lack of coasters."

Check out the tweet here:

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Posted an hour ago, the tweet has 69,700 likes, over 5,000 retweets and several comments. A user wrote, "You support gun culture? I thought you are an advocate of humanity and peace." Another user commented, "really appeasing the right lately."

"Coke is unhealthy Elon," the third user commented.

In another tweet, the tech billionaire stated that it is a “good idea” to increase the character limit from the current 280 to 420.

It all started when Elon Musk shared a couple of slides from his “Twitter company talk”. From the hate speech impressions dropping to relaunching blue verified, Elon Musk's “Twitter 2.0 the everything app” slides grabbed a lot of attention.

People were quick to share their suggestions in the reply box.

Meanwhile, Twitter is planning to roll out the verified mark “tentatively next week.” The announcement was made by Elon Musk on the social media platform. “Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary," he said.