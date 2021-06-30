Internet Welcomes Asteroid Day 2021 With A Barrage Of Memes. Take A Look

Asteroid Day 2021: Asteroid Day is observed annually on June 30. (Representative Image)

No matter what situation you present the good folks of the Internet with, they will find a meme to match it. And the International Asteroid Day 2021 is no different. The day was set aside to commemorate the largest recorded asteroid impact that took place near the Tunguska River in remote Russian Siberia. This year marks the 113th anniversary of the occurrence. It was in December 2016 that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring June 30 as the International Asteroid Day.

The resolution stated the day would be set aside to "observe each year at the international level the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, June 30, 1908, and to raise public awareness about the asteroid impact hazard." And if you thought that this extremely scientifically-driven day had failed to capture the imagination of the meme-makers on social media, you are wrong. Several social media platforms are filled with memes to mark the occasion.

On top of our list is this meme where the user seems to voice what many are feeling at the end of a really difficult 18-month period that was marred by a pandemic and tragedies across the world and continues to spell uncertainty.

At this point you gotta wonder, what did the dinosaurs do to deserve an asteroid that we haven't done yet? pic.twitter.com/JQY7cm15DZ — Zintrxn the 21st (@TukzinP1) June 27, 2021

Another user said that while we are celebrating the day, no one would be pleased to see an asteroid coming their way. Man has got a point, doesn't he?

This is the unique day when you won't be much pleased to see one of those coming towards you!#AsteroidDay — Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) June 30, 2021

Another user found the entire occasion to be quite "chilling and ominous".

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

One user even dug out some classic comic books to mark the day.

Tell us your thoughts on International Asteroid Day.