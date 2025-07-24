Advertisement

How Pedro Pascal Went From Being Internet Sweetheart To A Viral 'Hot Girl Anxiety' Meme

It all started with a red-carpet clip from the Fantastic Four: First Steps promo

New Delhi:

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is trending again. But this time, it's not for being everyone's favourite daddy or the breakout star of Materialists. No, this time he's gone viral for something a lot more touchy.

It started with a red-carpet clip from the Fantastic Four: First Steps promo, where Pedro is seen gently holding co-star Vanessa Kirby's hand and resting a hand on her shoulder.

Fans thought it was warm, sweet, even protective.

But then came this Instagram post:

With over 60 million views and 100,000 likes, it blew up overnight and social media platform X turned it into a meme about Pedro's supposed social anxiety... but only around beautiful women.

Here's a taste:

One Internet user said, "This is a specific type of anxiety where he needs to touch a beautiful woman."

Another post read, "Pedro Pascal calming his 'anxiety'."
 

Someone else mentioned, "POV: You're a woman and Pedro Pascal has a little anxiety near you."
 

"Notices Pedro never has 'anxiety' around his female co-stars, just the hot ones."
 


The memes have been relentless, and the commentary is split. Some find it hilarious. Others? Just another case of social media projecting awkward gender dynamics onto someone who was, until now, the Internet's universally adored crush.

A Reminder: Pedro Pascal Didn't Just Go Viral Overnight

His Internet Sweetheart status didn't appear out of nowhere. 

Pedro charmed the world with his grounded off-screen persona, meme-worthy interviews, emotional depth in The Last of Us, and that gentle, self-deprecating charisma. His Materialists performance just sealed the deal.

But now? The Internet's favourite soft boy is getting meme'd into a creep.

Plot Twist: Vanessa Kirby Has Entered The Chat

In case anyone was confused, Vanessa Kirby addressed the moment in an interview, "He does have anxiety, and he's been open about it... but the way he holds your hand or anchors you? That's him being protective, not anxious."

As women who've loved Pedro for being kind, emotionally available, and not like the others, this meme wave stings a little. Is it just internet over-analysis? Or is there something real we're starting to notice?

We're still keeping our fingers crossed hoping that maybe, maybe this is just a weird moment, a misunderstood clip, and that Pedro Pascal is still the adorable, emotionally literate man we've all been collectively crushing on.

ALSO READWhy Materialists Star Pedro Pascal Has Been The Internet's Sweetheart Lately

