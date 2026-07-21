Exam Body Dismisses OMR Discrepancy Claims By Arya Singh, Avaneesh Srivastava And Others

NEET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday rejected a series of claims made by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 candidates regarding their OMR answer sheets and results, stating that the images circulating on social media are digitally fabricated and did not match the official records.

In a series of posts on X, the NTA said it had verified the records of multiple candidates, including Avaneesh Srivastava, Abhay Yadav, Lakshya Singh and Arya Singh, and found that the scores declared by the agency were accurate.

Referring to Avaneesh Srivastava (Application 260411198880, Roll Number 2001805051), the testing agency said that the image being circulated is not an OMR sheet issued by the NTA.

"The genuine OMR of the candidate is on file. It was also emailed to him at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge window," the testing agency added.

The agency said that the original OMR bore the candidate's correct personal details, signature, thumb impression and the signatures of invigilators. "The identity inserted into that image ('Ajeet Singh, son of Shri Lakhan Singh and Smt. Reena Singh') does not correspond to any candidate registered for NEET (UG) 2026," the NTA stated.

According to the NTA, the viral image was "a digitally regenerated version of the candidate's own genuine OMR sheet", in which identity fields had been overwritten using AI or OCR-based tools. The agency said Avaneesh Srivastava's score of 337 marks has been verified and it remains unchanged.

In another post concerning Abhay Yadav (Application Number 260411367191), the NTA rejected the candidate's public claim that only five questions had been left unanswered and that he deserved 634 marks.

"The candidate has stated publicly that only 5 questions were left unattempted and that the result should be 634 marks. This is not supported by the record," the exam body said.

"Of 180 questions, 44 were left unattempted. The OMR and the calculation sheet on file are mutually consistent," it added. The agency said that Abhay Yadav's score of 164 marks has been verified and stands as declared.

Responding to claims made by Lakshya Singh (Application Number 260412053016), the NTA said that the circulated OMR sheet has been digitally manipulated. The post read:

"The image being circulated shows response markings that are not present on the genuine sheet. Additional bubbles have been shaded in by digital means to create a forged OMR sheet."

The NTA said that Lakshya Singh had attempted 54 of the 180 questions, answering 34 correctly and 20 incorrectly, while leaving 126 questions unattempted.

The agency also dismissed allegations made by Arya Singh (Application Number 260410434102), saying the circulated OMR image had been altered. The testing agency stated:

"The image being circulated is a digitally altered version of that same sheet. The recorded time of signature of one of the invigilators has been changed from 3:45 PM on the genuine sheet to 2:45 PM on the altered image. There are several other markings of digital alteration on the forged OMR sheet."

The NTA added that Arya Singh's score of 167 marks has also been verified and remains unchanged.

In a separate post addressing the wider controversy, the agency said that "regarding OMR-related claims for NEET (UG) 2026 being circulated on social media, it may be noted that the genuine OMR of every candidate concerned is on record with NTA."

"The images being circulated as the 'correct' OMR are digitally fabricated. They are not documents issued by NTA," it added.

The agency warned that "creating or circulating a forged OMR answer sheet is an offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024," adding that action could be taken against those involved in generating or sharing such forged documents.