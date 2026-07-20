NEET Counselling 2026: Top Medical Colleges In Karnataka

NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) admission process soon. For aspirants eyeing MBBS seats in Karnataka, the state continues to be home to some of the country's most sought-after medical colleges. With the declaration of the NEET result, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes, the official announcement stated.

Latest NIRF-based listings and ranking have placed institutions such as Kasturba Medical College, St. John's Medical College, JSS Medical College, and M S Ramaiah Medical College among the key names to watch during counselling.

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Top Medical Colleges In Karnataka

1. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 7

2. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Location: Manipal, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 10

3. St. John's Medical College

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 30

4. Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 35

5. JSS Medical College, Mysore

Location: Mysuru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 37

6. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Location: Belagavi, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 46

7. M S Ramaiah Medical College

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 50

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The NTA had stated that "the result has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track." Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, as per official records.