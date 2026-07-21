NEET Result Dispute: Maharashtra Student Challenges 95-Score Card In Court, Says He Scored 522

A student from Maharashtra's Beed district has moved the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, alleging serious discrepancies in his NEET 2026 result. The petitioner, Soham Gavte, claims that based on his OMR answer sheet and the official answer key, he should have secured 522 marks, but his scorecard issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shows only 95 marks.

Representing the student, advocate Mahendra Gandle said that the alleged discrepancy came to light after NTA declared the NEET UG 2026 results on July 16. According to the lawyer, the student's OMR sheet was evaluated using the official answer key, which indicated a score of 522 marks, but the final scorecard reflected only 95 marks.

"After examining the available documents and evidence, we found merit in the student's claim. Therefore, we have filed a writ petition before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 23," Gandle said.

The advocate further stated that the student was shocked after seeing the result and immediately contacted the NTA. According to him, the student sent seven emails and repeatedly called the agency seeking clarification. Gandle claimed that NTA responded to one of the emails saying the issue would be resolved within 16 hours, but no further action or satisfactory response was received.

With no resolution from the exam agency, the student approached the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, seeking directions over the alleged discrepancy in his NEET 2026 score.

The NTA has not yet issued an official statement on the allegations. The claims made by the student are currently under judicial consideration and have not been independently verified.

Reported by: Mohsin Sheikh