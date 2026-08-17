Fire Breaks Out At Income Tax Office Building In Mumbai's Churchgate

A fire broke out in the basement of the seven-storey Income Tax Office building, Aayakar Bhavan, on Mumbai's Maharshi Karve Road in the Churchgate area on Monday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far while teams are evacuating people from the upper floors of the building, they said.

According to preliminary information, the Mumbai fire brigade received a call at 2.01 pm reporting a fire in the basement of Aayakar Bhavan, which houses offices of the Income Tax department.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building, affecting several floors above the basement.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), ambulances services and officials from the civic body, rushed to the spot.

Officials said at least four fire engines and several other firefighting vehicles were deployed, and efforts were underway to bring the blaze under control.

The building comprises a basement, ground floor and seven upper floors.

Emergency responders are evacuating people from the upper storeys, while no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

Specialised rescue equipment, including a turntable ladder and an aerial ladder platform, has been deployed to assist in evacuating occupants from the upper floors.