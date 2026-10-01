Bhagwant Mann's Japan Hockey Trip Denied Clearance By Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's proposed Japan visit to watch the Indian men's hockey team's Asian Games semi-final on October 1 has been denied political clearance by the Centre, putting a halt to a trip that the Punjab government had linked to both hockey and preparations for the state's upcoming international tournament. The proposed visit had assumed added significance for Punjab with eight of India's 20-strong hockey squad being from the state and an international tournament Punjab is expected to host..

The Asian Hockey Federation had invited Mann and a Punjab government delegation to attend the concluding stages of the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games hockey competition. The invitation covered the semi-finals on September 30 and October 1 and the finals on October 2 and 3.

On September 21, the Punjab government had highlighted the invitation as recognition of the state's growing role in international hockey.

It had said the visit would also allow the Punjab delegation to get a first-hand experience of organising a major international sporting event ahead of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy, which Punjab is scheduled to host in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

The Asian Hockey Federation had said the experience could be utilised for preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy.

The Centre, however, has now denied political clearance for Mann's Japan visit.

Government sources said, "At an Asian Games venue, priority is accommodation, security and facilities for athletes. The visit of a Chief Minister needs significant protocol, security and logistical arrangements," said sources in the government.

The denial is expected to morph into a political row in the run-up to the assembly election.

Chief Ministers and ministers require clearance from the foreign ministry to undertake official foreign travel.

In July 2022, the Centre had refused permission to then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore for the World Cities Summit. The clearance from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor came a day after the deadline.

In 2019, he was also refused permission to attend the C40 Climate Summit in Denmark's Copenhagen. The Centre had said that the event was meant for mayors and it was unbecoming of a Chief Minister to participate in it.

Kejriwal had ultimately addressed the summit via video conferencing.

AAP had said the Central government's intention was to "prevent the Chief Minister from talking about the world-class work done in Delhi" in the international arena.