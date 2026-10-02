Firing Outside Senior Punjab Cop's Office, Bullets Hit Building

Punjab's law and order came under the spotlight in Jalalabad in Fazilka district, after a clash between two groups escalated into a chase and firing outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police's (DSP's) office, with bullets reportedly hitting the building on Thursday evening.

Two accused have been arrested with an illegal pistol, while a hunt is on for the others.

Late on Thursday evening, a fight broke out between the two groups and escalated as members of one group allegedly chased the other on motorcycles.

Seeking refuge, the fleeing group reached the Jalalabad DSP office, but their pursuers allegedly followed them and opened fire outside the police office.

Jalalabad City Station House Officer Mohit Dhawan said, "Two accused, Sona Singh and Paramjit Singh, have been arrested and an illegal .32-bore pistol has been recovered. The matter has been handed over to the forensic team.

"The forensic investigation will establish how many rounds were fired, which weapons were used, and whether the recovered pistol was used in the firing," he added.