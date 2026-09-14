Grenade Attack Behind Punjab Police Station Blast

The blast at a police station in Punjab's Fazilka district that damaged two vehicles on Sunday was a grenade attack, police said. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the attack. Their identities have also been established, although further details about the arrests and the motive behind the attack are awaited.

The blast took place near the main gate of the Jalalabad police station around 2 am. The explosion damaged the windshields of two vehicles parked inside the police station premises. The vehicles were in police custody and were described by officials as old seized vehicles.

The police reached the site soon after the incident and a forensic team examined the area to collect evidence.

The confirmation of a grenade attack came after an initial investigation in which police had stopped short of identifying the nature of the explosion. In the hours immediately after the blast, officials had said that a forensic examination would be required to establish what had caused it.

"A blast occurred in Jalalabad around 2 am last night, due to which the windows of two old vehicles parked there were damaged. These were vehicles kept in police custody," said Superintendent of Police Satinder Kumar.

There were no immediate reports of major structural damage or significant injuries.

Opposition leaders have used the attack to criticise the Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal described the situation as a "total collapse of law and order in Punjab".

Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the government, saying, "Punjab is in chaos. If police stations are unsafe, how can Punjabis be safe? It is the rule of gangsters, not a rule of law."

Punjab is set to go to polls early next year.