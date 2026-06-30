Sunita Ahuja Reveals How Kashmera Shah Ended Their 14-Year Family Feud: "She Fell At My Feet"

One of Bollywood's most talked-about family feuds finally found its happy ending in April this year. We are talking about the rift between actor Govinda's family and Krushna Abhishek. Now, Sunita Ahuja has revealed the emotional moment that finally brought the curtain down on the 14-year feud.

Speaking on Lock Upp Season 2, Sunita recalled that the reconciliation left everyone in tears after nearly 14 years of estrangement. She added that the reunion took place on the sets of Laughter Chefs.

"I patched up with Krushna after 14-15 years. I had not even seen his children, who are now nine years old. Whereas I had brought up Krushna as a child," she told her co-contestants, Madhuri Grover and Akanksha Chaudhary.

Recalling the emotional moment, Sunita revealed that Kashmera broke down while apologising.

"But Kashmera is a sweet girl. She fell at my feet, crying, and apologised. I also started crying after seeing them after 14 years. Kashmera was at my feet and said, 'Sorry, it was my mistake,'" Sunita added.

Earlier in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja confirmed that the feud has now come to an end.

"How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own," she said.

Sunita added, "Krushna's mom was my most favourite, and she was the one who actually knew about mine and Govinda's affair, as I was introduced to her first. She was my favourite, and today, for Govinda's success and everything, she deserves it all.

The feud, which reportedly began in 2016 after a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show upset Govinda and Sunita, had since evolved into a public disagreement between Sunita and Kashmera.

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Reveals Husband Govinda Had 'Many Affairs': 'You Should Tolerate Everything In Love'