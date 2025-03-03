Alongside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Sparkles In A Daring Black Embellished Cutout Dress

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to making heads turn. Every time she makes an appearance on the red carpet, we are only taking notes.

Her latest appearance at the Oscars 2025 was no exception as she joined her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

The duo levelled up the style game in chic looks. While Timothee opted for a buttercup yellow suit, Kylie sticked to the classics in a stunning black number. She ditched flouncy, dramatic silhouettes and instead slipped into an edgier one that simply had a bold take on red carpet fashion. Her look was one for the books!

Kylie Jenner's glam game went a level up in a striking Miu Miu dress that came with the most daring cutouts. The crystal-embellished details on the dress added a glam element to her style. The bold low-cut neckline was all the oomph her look needed. The body-hugging style complemented the pattern straight up served date night style goals.

Kylie trusted her signature glowy glam with fuller lips to complete her look. Soft curls and flushed cheeks rounded off her attire just perfectly.

