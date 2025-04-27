Who Needs Colours When Kylie Jenner's All-White Look Can Make All The Fashionable Noise

Kylie Jenner looks chic in simple tee and red nails. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

But Kylie Jenner did not just stop at a simple outfit. The 27-year-old accessorised it with a stunning Cartier watch. A handful of statement rings took the style quotient up a notch. She looked stylish in wavy hair.

For makeup, Kylie Jenner sported a no-makeup makeup look that made her look fresh and glowing. She kept her lips simple with a nourishing lip balm. A touch of blush on her cheeks worked like wonders. Kylie skipped the eyeliner and kohl and opted for a light coat of mascara. Oh, and how can we forget- those perfectly shaped brows gave her that model-off-duty look we all crave.

And the cherry on top? Kylie Jenner's bold red nails. They added the perfect pop of colour to her otherwise all-white ensemble.

Kylie's latest look has us all taking notes and she is truly the queen of casual elegance.