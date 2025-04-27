Who Needs Colours When Kylie Jenner's All-White Look Can Make All The Fashionable Noise

Kylie Jenner is hands down one of the biggest fashion and beauty icons on the planet. From serving show-stopping dramatic looks on the red carpet to setting casual fashion goals in chic bikinis and even slaying in laid-back outfits, she does it all. Recently, the star dropped an all-white casual look, and honestly, we can not stop gushing over it. If you are wondering what she wore, we have got the details.
Kylie Jenner kept things sleek and simple in a white tank top and matching pants. The sleeveless top had a classic round neckline, but the cropped length was the real star of the show- it let Kylie's toned midriff take the centre stage. She paired the top with matching white pants, featuring a cool criss-cross drawstring detailing that added an edgy twist to the outfit.
But Kylie Jenner did not just stop at a simple outfit. The 27-year-old accessorised it with a stunning Cartier watch. A handful of statement rings took the style quotient up a notch. She looked stylish in wavy hair.
For makeup, Kylie Jenner sported a no-makeup makeup look that made her look fresh and glowing. She kept her lips simple with a nourishing lip balm. A touch of blush on her cheeks worked like wonders. Kylie skipped the eyeliner and kohl and opted for a light coat of mascara. Oh, and how can we forget- those perfectly shaped brows gave her that model-off-duty look we all crave.
And the cherry on top? Kylie Jenner's bold red nails. They added the perfect pop of colour to her otherwise all-white ensemble.
Kylie's latest look has us all taking notes and she is truly the queen of casual elegance.
