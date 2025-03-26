Bookmark Kylie Jenner's Original Baddie Glam For An Iconic Bronzed Beauty Look

Kylie Jenner looked like a million bucks as she dropped her latest photo dump of a super chill and everyday bronzed glam look on her Instagram handle that got her fans and followers hitting likes like never before. The 27-year-old American socialite and reality television star has been a force to reckon with in the beauty space from her teenage years that were marked by the release of her iconic Kylie Cosmetics lip kits.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner shows us that she has got some serious skills up her arms when it comes to dishing out winning beauty looks. This time around the mother-of-two won the internet goer's hearts by dolling up in a minimal bronzed glam that is perfect for the everyday. She started off by aceing her base with a flawless foundation mixed in with bronzing drops to give her the warmed up complexion look. This she topped off with feathery arched brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her lids, a tiny amount of champagne shadow in the inner corners of her eyes, fluttery false lashes to give her the wispy look, contoured and bronzed cheekbones, a champagne highlight laden on the tip and bridge of her nose, and a caramel nude lip achieved with her signature overlined lip liner and a satin textured lipstick.

Kylie's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering by being styled into a sleek centre-parted open tresses look that added the crowning glory to the look.

Kylie Jenner's everyday bronzed glam look was nothing short of stunning.

