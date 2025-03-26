Bookmark Kylie Jenner's Original Baddie Glam For An Iconic Bronzed Beauty Look

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner remains quintessentially glam and gorgeous by serving one beauty look after another

Kylie Jenner's everyday bronzed glam is everything that bronzed glam dreams are made of

Kylie Jenner looked like a million bucks as she dropped her latest photo dump of a super chill and everyday bronzed glam look on her Instagram handle that got her fans and followers hitting likes like never before. The 27-year-old American socialite and reality television star has been a force to reckon with in the beauty space from her teenage years that were marked by the release of her iconic Kylie Cosmetics lip kits.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner shows us that she has got some serious skills up her arms when it comes to dishing out winning beauty looks. This time around the mother-of-two won the internet goer's hearts by dolling up in a minimal bronzed glam that is perfect for the everyday. She started off by aceing her base with a flawless foundation mixed in with bronzing drops to give her the warmed up complexion look. This she topped off with feathery arched brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her lids, a tiny amount of champagne shadow in the inner corners of her eyes, fluttery false lashes to give her the wispy look, contoured and bronzed cheekbones, a champagne highlight laden on the tip and bridge of her nose, and a caramel nude lip achieved with her signature overlined lip liner and a satin textured lipstick.

Kylie's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering by being styled into a sleek centre-parted open tresses look that added the crowning glory to the look.

Kylie Jenner's everyday bronzed glam look was nothing short of stunning.

