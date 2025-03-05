Kylie Jenner's Sheer Black Dress Can Bring Magic To Any After Party

The naked dress trend is reviving and Kylie Jenner is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon.

For 2025 Oscars After-Party, the beauty mogul continued her chic style streak most fabulously.

Also Read: Alongside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Sparkles In A Daring Black Embellished Cutout Dress

Her sartorial sensibilities only elevated in her chic choice of dress. She rested her faith in a sheer lace corset dress, which also seemed to a popular choice at the after party. The daring plunging neckline only added oomph to her look. The dress came with a flattering fit that simply created a breathtaking vision.

Kylie's sheer black number was indeed the "after after after party look" that we need to bookmark. She ditched all kinds of accessories to let her outfit stand out. Her sleek back bun added a sophisticated element to her look and her signature nude matte glam with wispy lashes perfectly completed her look.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Minimal Glam Of The Day Is Complete With A Shower Of Swarovski Crystals