Kylie Jenner Serves Up A Little White Dress Perfect For A Spring Day

Kylie Jenner is a certified fashionista and that needs no further proving, given her spotless track record on the closet arena over the years. The 27-year-old American media personality and socialite stayed true to her reputation by dishing out yet another winning wardrobe moment by ditching the little black dress, this time around and going for a little white dress instead.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner looked like a million bucks in her ready for spring avatar wearing a white mini dress that boasted of a super body hugging silhouette, a sweetheart neckline, noodle straps, paneled tailoring, and a little slit on her right thigh,

The Kylie Cosmetics owner and beauty mogul kissed goodbye to her accessories and kept her look chic by letting her outfit do all the talking.

Kylie's tresses were styled into a super glam salon style blow out that was laden with a multitude of layers that framed her pretty face just right. Makeup wise, the mother-of-two sported minimal glam moment boasting of her fresh skin, bushy brows, mascara filled wispy lashes, a touch of blush and bronzer on her cheekbones, her signature 'my lips but better' lip colour and a blush hued stiletto style gel manicure to add the finishing touch of glam to her look.

Kylie Jenner's little white dress gave us all the spring time closet vibes we need.

