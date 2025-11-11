Kylie Jenner Owns A 28K Diamond Ring Worth Rs 22 Crore, Influencer Claims In Viral Video

Kylie Jenner's latest appearance at her mother Kris Jenner's 70th birthday is going viral. Why? It's not the American TV personality, but her ring has caught our attention (an influencer's, to be precise).

The socialite posted a story on her Instagram in which she was spotted shuffling cards. Amid this, her sparkling diamond ring caught everyone's attention. The lighting and the camera angle were focused on the shiny gem.

According to Julia Chafe, a lifestyle and jewellery influencer, the ring on Kylie's finger is worth $2.5 million (approximately Rs 22 crore).

Does Kylie Jenner Own A $2.5 Million Ring?

Taking us back to the beginning of 2025, the influencer said that she noticed Kylie wearing an identical ring in February at Timothee Chalamet's Santa Barbara Film Festival. She reportedly tagged Lorraine Schwartz, a celebrity jewellery artist. He is renowned for crafting multi-million dollar accessories for celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

Chafe posted a reel asking if Kylie owns this 28-carat diamond ring. "Kylie Jenner posted her playing a game that is not Go Fish at her mom Kris's 70th birthday party. The entire point of this video was obviously to showcase her gigantic diamond, but here is where it gets interesting," she said.

She claimed that it was a 28-carat, VVS1 emerald-cut diamond that was spotted on Kylie's fingers in February. "Because she tagged Lorraine Schwartz, I assumed it was borrowed," Chafe added.

"But now, almost a year later, she's wearing what seems to be the same ring again - and this time, she didn't tag Lorraine Schwartz," she noted.

The Mystery Around Kylie Jenner's Diamond Accessories Continues

Lorraine Schwartz posted about Kylie's double pear-shaped diamond earrings from Kris Jenner's birthday celebration. However, she did not mention anything about this ring.

Fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner loved the ring and bought it. Or maybe someone gifted her. However, Kylie's minimal yet luxe jewellery game is nothing short of style inspiration for fashionistas around the world.

Also Read | Bharti Singh's Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Gifts Her A Rs 20 Lakh Bvlgari Watch, Priyanka Chopra Reacts