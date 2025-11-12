Kylie Jenner's Cool Reaction To Breakup Rumours With Timothee Chalamet

Media personality Kylie Jenner is shutting down the rumours that she and Timothee Chalamet have parted ways, according to Page Six.

She "liked" an Instagram video posted by Chalamet just hours after reports of their alleged split surfaced.

"MARTY SUUUUUUUUUPREME," the 'Dune' actor captioned the post featuring a trailer for his upcoming film, "Marty Supreme," according to Page Six.

Jenner cleared all the rumours by giving Chalamet's post a thumbs up, showing fans that they are on good terms, according to Page Six.

They also sparked split speculation after Chalamet was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded 70th birthday party for Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, this weekend, as per Page Six.

However, multiple sources told People that Jenner and Timothee are still together and doing "great."

One source told the website that Chalamet couldn't attend the birthday party because he was on location out of the country while filming "Dune: Part Three."

Another insider confirmed that Chalamet talked about his girlfriend "all the time" while filming "Marty Supreme."

"She even flew out to visit him on set in New York City. They also met up in London while he was shooting 'Dune,'" the second source said, noting, "They're really in love," as per Page Six.