Choremance: The Viral Dating Trend Redefining Romance, One Errand At A Time

American author Kurt Vonnegut wrote, "Enjoy the little things in life, because one day you will look back and realise they were the big things."

He was right, and couples in 2026 are following his advice. There is a viral dating trend that has been redefining romance. In rom-coms, putting effort into a relationship has always been about planning dates, going on candlelight dinners, walking under the stars, and purchasing fancy gifts.

However, choremance is an idea of mixing romance with mundane everyday chores. Yes! You read that right. Doing laundry, going grocery shopping, and cleaning the house are now a few additional ways of spending time with your partner.

What Is Choremance

When someone says date, what comes to your mind? Thanks to popular sitcoms, it goes something like this - a man knocks on the door with flowers in his hands, a woman, dressed to the nines, greets that man, they go to a fancy restaurant, order some good food and drink, walk for a bit before the man usually drops the woman at her home, wrapping up the night, maybe in a hug or kiss.

The viral dating trend blends romance with chores, making everyday tasks joyful and productive. Photo: Freepik

This can be a choreographed dance for the first date or maybe three. But what about when you have completed a year together, or maybe 10? The choreography feels redundant and does not appeal. Enters choremance.

The viral dating trend is all about being in the moment with your partner. It blends romance with chores, making everyday tasks joyful and productive. It can be as simple as walking your dog together to cooking a meal.

Romance is not always about putting on a dress or suit, applying makeup, and doing the cheque dance with your partner. It is about enjoying each other's company, wearing sweatpants, making a to-do list for weekends, and ensuring the pantry is all stocked up.

Why Is Choremancing Catching Up

Everyone is busy these days. They have to crunch in hundreds of tasks within a 24-hour clock, which can be hectic. Not to mention that most people get caught up in responsibilities so much that they start taking their partners for granted. Making date plans seems like a task, and people often end up cancelling due to some other important chore. Hence, the romance fizzles out.

But choremancing allows you to not only tick all the tasks listed on the errand booklet, but also allows you to reconnect with your partner and spend some time with them. More and more people want to feel less pressured on a date and are seeking authenticity.

While the term is catching on right now, the pop cultural references have always been there. For example, in an episode of FRIENDS, Monica taught Chandler how to make potpourri at home. Mitchell and Cameron enjoyed cooking together in Modern Family.

Now couples plan date nights in which they cook together. Once, Prajakta Koli said in an interview that she cherishes making momo with her husband, Vrishank Khanal. We keep overlooking household chores, but they are the key to rekindling romance and spending quality time with your partner. We should be redefining romance, one errand at a time.

