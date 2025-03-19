"I Don't Want To Be With Anyone Else Ever Again", Millie Bobby Brown On Getting Married To Jake Bongiovi At An Early Age

Power couple Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchanged wedding vows at a very young age, but their decision to tie the knot was a long time coming. As per a People magazine report, just after Alex Cooper asked the star when she realised she could "actually see a future" with Jake Bongiovi, whom she married in a private ceremony in May 2024 at the age of 20, the star recalled what exactly led the couple to get married.

Also Read: Rita Ora's Bejeweled Silver Eyes, Mauve Lips And Wavy Braids Serve Glam Goals

During the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, the star said, "We have been together for four years, so I guess maybe when we moved in together. We had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, and I thought, 'Oh, I really don't think I could ever see you as anything else. I don't want to be with anyone else ever again. I don't want to date. I don't want to meet anyone; I want you."

As per People, it was the couple's conversations about the way they see the world and how they want to start a family and the other things that let Brown know Jake was the one. Only she didn't know at the time if he felt the same way.

She spoke about her relationship with Alex and said, "When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids… we started talking about really, really big things that I'd obviously never spoken about, and I am already very young, so I have never spoken about that with boys anyway." She further said, "But to be able to even think about those things, I was like, 'S—- Okay, maybe I do want to be with him forever.' But I obviously didn't know if he felt that way."

She added, "We talked about marriage, but I didn't really know when it was going to be, and then, when he proposed, I was like, It makes sense. Everything aligned".

Also Read: Rita Ora's Black And Gold Sequin Gown Is Cutout To Win Hearts