Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In A Sheer Black Sequin Gown At <i>Stranger Things</i> Event

Millie Bobby Brown made a striking appearance at Netflix's FYSEE: The Fall Edit Showcase held at the Netflix Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. The event brought together the cast and creators of Stranger Things, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and the Duffer Brothers.

The actress, who will soon return as Eleven in Season 5, turned heads on the red carpet in a bold black ensemble that blended glamour with understated edge.

Millie Bobby Brown's Dress For Stranger Things Event

Millie Bobby Brown's gown was a full-length, body-hugging piece featuring a netted overlay with sequins that shimmered under the lights. The design had a daring, deep neckline and was cinched at the waist with a black velvet bow. The sheer fabric, paired with the subtle sparkle, gave the outfit a modern twist.

For accessories, the 21-year-old kept things minimal and sleek. The focus stayed on a pair of statement silver hoop earrings that complemented the neckline and added just the right amount of shine. A single ring and glossy nude nails rounded off the look. Millie's hair was styled in a soft, half-up, half-down look with gentle waves flowing at the back. A few strands framed her face.

Millie Bobby Brown's Look At Stranger Things Event

Makeup-wise, the star opted for a clean, glowing base with subtle contouring and nude tones. Her lips carried a light peachy shade, while her eyes had a touch of shimmer and soft definition. The minimal makeup highlighted her features without overpowering the look.

Walking the red carpet with poise, Millie Bobby Brown embodied confidence and ease. With Stranger Things Season 5 around the corner – dropping in two volumes on November 27 and December 26 – this red carpet moment was a perfect reminder of Millie's transition from a teen star to a full-fledged fashion icon.

