Millie Bobby Brown Wore Three Elegant White Lace Wedding Dresses To Marry Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who first started dating in 2021, tied the knot in a stunning gala wedding setup in Tuscany, Italy. The couple shared dual Instagram posts on October 2, shortly after saying their “I dos.” Everything looked dreamy as they posed for the lens on a flower-lined white runway, capturing the essence of romance. It was the Stranger Things actress's stunning looks for her Italian wedding ceremony that truly stole the spotlight. The duo showcased their chic wedding day styles in the photographs. For the big day, Millie Bobby Brown dazzled in not one, not two, but three breathtaking ensembles. Jake Bongiovi too complemented her perfectly with his stylish outfits.

Millie Bobby Brown chose a corseted drop-waist bodice lace gown, a custom version of the Anais gown, featuring ornate lace straps. The dress was customised by Galia Lahav and Brown's stylist, Ryan Young. Her ensemble was enhanced by a removable lace bustle, adding an extra layer of flair. She completed her look with a long, cathedral-length veil trimmed with thick lace and opted for subtle makeup. She wore her hair in a simple middle-parted open style, with a few strands framing her face. Meanwhile, Jake Bongiovi wore a white tuxedo jacket from Tom Ford's men's collection, layered over a crisp white shirt, black bow tie, and black pants, complemented by minimal accessories.

Next to Millie Bobby Brown's opulent gown for her wedding was her tea-length lace dress. In one of Jake's photos, Millie looked ethereal in a loose dress with a high neckline and satin corset. The dress also featured flares at the flowy bottom. She completed her look with white stilettos and appeared chic. Minimal diamond accessories, including a pair of earrings, alongside her subtle makeup and flushed cheeks, rounded off her look for the day. On the other hand, Jake changed his white tuxedo jacket for a black one while keeping the rest of his look intact. Together, they looked picture-perfect.

In a separate photo on Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram post, she can be seen dressed in an off-the-shoulder satin mini dress. The picture appears to be from the couple's after-party. In the photo, she showcased her third look in the satin dress. Millie paired her look with a black tuxedo bow, which seemingly belonged to her husband, and kept her hair loose and flowing down her back.

We can't pick a favourite. We won't be surprised to know if that was Millie's thought process too to go with not one but three different dresses, with three different aesthetics.

