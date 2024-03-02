Millie Bobby Brown's Custom Louis Vuitton Reptile Textured Gown Is An Instant Red Carpet Hit

Millie Bobby Brown takes her red carpet style very seriously

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to woo the movie buffs as Princess Elodie in her upcoming fantasy adventure Damsel. Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated film, the makers hosted a grand premiere in New York. The big night transformed into all kinds of chic, as Millie walked the red carpet in a ravishing gown, coming from the shelves of Louis Vuitton. The sleeveless number featured a plunging V-neckline that was held together with its noodle strings. The regular fitted outfit was adorned with an overall sequin work, placed diagonally layered beside one another, resembling snake skin. The earth tone creation received its ombre effect as diagonal designs transitioned into darker tones with charcoal grey and deep beige, adding contrast. Apart from the plunging neckline, the thigh-high slit added the oomph element. Millie completed her look by leaving her middle-parted tresses, which were styled in wavy ends, open. She picked a pair of studs, a bracelet and a few rings to seal her minimal look. A strappy black heels was her final touch. For the glam, Millie went with a dewy look, which was paired with a generous stroke of blush and glossy lips.

Photo Credit: AFP

Sequins seems to be Millie Bobby Brown's current favourite. We say this as the Hollywood star recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and we spotted her gleaming in sequins yet again. The actress slipped into the Carletta dress, by clothing label Cult Gaia. The sleeveless mini dress was adorned with an overall sequin. The pink ombre number featured a boat neck that led to wide straps and an open back. The low back was accentuated by two thin supportive straps and drapes asymmetrically at the bottom. Millie styled the figure-hugging number with a pair of black sheer stockings. Yet again she took a minimal route and this time she even ditched her bracelet. She simply picked a few rings and a pair of studs to match the dress. She tied her middle parted hair in a high bun. A pair of black heels was her final touch.

For her birthday party last month, Millie Bobby Brown slipped into a strapless mini-dress. The pristine white number featured a straight neckline and drapey detailing. She styled her look with honey-glazed glam. A middle-parted sleek bun seems like a chic choice to pair with the outfit. From the accessories aisle, she picked a pair of danglers and a few rings.

Damsel will premiere on Netflix on March 8.

