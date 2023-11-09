Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Classic Black Looks Score A Perfect 10 On The Style Meter

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Classic Black Looks Score A 10/10

The 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards took place in New York this week and was attended by many prominent personalities and global icons. The awards night was indeed a fashionable affair with glamour everywhere, in its truest sense. Millie Bobby Brown was honoured with the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Award at the gala. The awardee attended the ceremony with her fiance Jake Bongiovi. What's more, is that she was presented the award by Jake's mother Dorothea Hurley. Millie Bobby Brown slayed the red carpet look in a slinky black satin gown by Louis Vuitton. The floor-length outfit featured a body-fitted silhouette with halterneck detailing and a lot of classic glam. The gold and silver metallic embellishment wrapped at the neck accentuated the outfit and added a stylish edge to her look. A pair of studded earrings and statement rings completed her style for the evening. Millie tied her tresses in a messy bun and applied muted-toned makeup including a dash of kohl in the eyes, and matte lip colour. Jake Bongiovi looked absolutely dapper in his three-piece pantsuit. He wore a crisp white shirt with a black blazer and a pair of black trousers and wore formal black shoes with it.

The actress has found global fame for her work in the television series Stranger Things, and movie franchise Enola Holmes. She owns a beauty line named Florence by Mills and is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. It was indeed a memorable day for her.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi fans have surely loved the couple twining in black more than ever.

