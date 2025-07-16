Shazahn Padamsee-Ashish Kanakia's <i>Sangeet</i> Ceremony Outfits Scream Ethnic Brilliance

Shazahn Padamsee, best known for her role in Housefull 2, got married to her longtime partner, businessman Ashish Kanakia, on June 5, 2025, The wedding was a hush-hush affair with close family and friends in attendance. Now, Shazahn has finally shared her dreamy pre-wedding sangeet look on Instagram, making a case for ethnic allure.

For the ceremony, Shazahn Padamsee leaned on an ivory lehenga set that had glam written all over it. The V-neckline, full-sleeved blouse was doused with sequins and intricate embroidery through and through. The fitted bustier came with a scalloped hem featuring delicate tassels, adorned with crystals and pearls. She paired the blouse with a high-waist skirt cascading into a voluminous silhouette, grazing the floor dramatically. Herre too, shimmery details and hand-woven embroidery stole the show. A dupatta bearing similar embellishments was wrapped around her shoulder dramatically. The piping, decorated with floral work in a pristine white shade, added to the charm.

Ashish Kanakia, on the other hand, picked out a black and white embroidered traditional jacket, befitting of a groom. He looked dapper in the ornate suit, coupled with a black suit and matching trousers.

In terms of accessories, Shazahn Padamsee resorted to a ruby-encrusted diamond necklace and a pair of bejwelled jhumkas. A few shiny statement rings sealed her sangeet avatar. With her outfit was doing all the talking, Shazahn made the right decision in sticking with minimalism without overdoing her jewellery game.

Shazahn Padamsee's makeup was absolutely pre-wedding coded. Her radiance served as the perfect visage for the beauty strokes to glide effortlessly. She dabbed enough contour and blush on the high points of her cheeks contributed to the bronzed-rosy touch. Peach-tinted glossy lips delivered a pop of colour to her face. For the eyes, Shazahn opted for a smokey avatar by applying a stroke of mascara, a dash of kohl and mascara-coated lashes.

For the finishing touch of grace, she let her brunette silky tresses open as they framed her face like a true work of art.

Shahzahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia were a vision in bedazzled black and white ethnic looks at their sangeet.

