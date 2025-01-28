<i>Housefull 2</i> Actress Shazahn Padamsee Shares Pics With Fiance Ashish Kanakia From <i>Roka</i>

Housefull 2 famed Shazahn Padamsee is all set to get married to her businessman boyfriend Ashish Kanakia. On Sunday, the actress dropped many pictures from their Roka ceremony on Instagram.

The images featured the couple standing by side, posing for the camera. While Shazahn looked elegant in a pastel pink lehenga, her groom-to-be Ashish Kanakia looked dapper in an ivory-white sherwani.

“New beginnings”, read the caption. Shazahn revealed that the roka ceremony took place on 20.01.2025. Take a look:

In an interview with ETimes, Shazahn Padamsee talked about the ceremony.

The actress said, "This is the beginning of a new chapter in my life. Ashish's family has been so warm and welcoming that it's difficult to believe we've known each other for just two years.

"It was such a special day. The one person I missed the most is my dad. I wish he had been there by my side, sharing the moment with me. He would have been so happy and proud."

Sharing tidbits about her relationship with Ashish Kanakia, Shazahn said, "We laugh a lot together as he has a really fun side, which includes making playful jibes at me which I've slowly learnt to accept about him.

"He is a warm and caring person. Although we come from different backgrounds, our core values are the same."

She added, "We both have our distinctive traits. Ashish is disciplined and a neatness freak. I am constantly working on my time management issues.

"He's also very quick to make decisions whereas I need time. That apart, we also have a lot of similar interests like travelling to new places and going to music festivals all over the world.”

Shazahn Padamsee got engaged to Ashish Kanakia on November 13, last year.

ICYDK: Shazahn is the daughter of noted actors Alyque Padamsee and Sharon Prabhakar. She is best known for her roles in films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Housefull 2 and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.