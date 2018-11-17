Ad Guru And Actor Alyque Padamsee Dies At 90

Alyque Padamsee was the brain behind several iconic Indian ad campaigns

Alyque Padamsee, noted ad guru and theatre personality, died in Mumbai today. He was 90.



Mr Padamsee was best known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1982 historcial drama "Gandhi". As the head of Lintas India, he was credited for building it into one of the top advertising agencies in the country.

Widely called the "Brand Father of Indian advertising", Mr Padamsee was the brain behind several iconic Indian ad campaigns including Lalitaji for Surf, the Liril girl, Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, Hamara Bajaj, the MRF muscle man among many other memorable ads.

He received Padmashri in 2000 and was named "Advertising Man of the Century" by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.



Condolences started pouring in for the famous ad guru on Twitter:

Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen #AlyquePadamsee



When he was head of Lintas he'd given me some of my early breaks in advertising photography



Ever grateful for the break and opportunity



RIP Sir

pic.twitter.com/5aZ8EUVT69 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 17, 2018

Oh no no no. A giant amongst men is no more. RIP sir — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) November 17, 2018

“He was a man, take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again.”

Hamlet, Act 1 scene 2. We will all miss you @alyquepadamsee RIP ALYQUE !! condolences @RaellsACE@shazahnpadamsee Q, Ranjit. pic.twitter.com/MAXf1GPb1y — KUNAL VIJAYAKAR (@kunalvijayakar) November 17, 2018