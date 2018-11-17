Ad Guru And Actor Alyque Padamsee Dies At 90

Alyque Padamse was best known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1982 historcial drama "Gandhi".

All India | Updated: November 17, 2018 11:39 IST
Alyque Padamsee was the brain behind several iconic Indian ad campaigns

New Delhi: 

Alyque Padamsee, noted ad guru and theatre personality, died in Mumbai today. He was 90.

Mr Padamsee was best known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1982 historcial drama "Gandhi".  As the head of Lintas India, he was credited for building it into one of the top advertising agencies in the country.

Widely called the "Brand Father of Indian advertising", Mr Padamsee was the brain behind several iconic Indian ad campaigns including Lalitaji for Surf, the Liril girl, Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, Hamara Bajaj, the MRF muscle man among many other memorable ads.

He received Padmashri  in 2000 and was named "Advertising Man of the Century" by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.

Condolences started pouring in for the famous ad guru on Twitter:

