Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Jackky Bhagnani's 75 kg Weight Loss Journey Before His Bollywood Debut

Did you know actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani lost a whopping 75 kg before making his debut in the movie Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009? Revealing details of his weight loss transformation, his wife and actor Rakul Preet Singh shared some of his fitness secrets.

Rakul Preet Singh On Jackky Bhagnani's Weight Loss Journey

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her husband, Jackky Bhagnani's weight loss journey. The actress, during her appearance on the Khaane Mein Kya Hai episode on YouTube, told host Kunal Vijayakar that Jackky Bhagnani lost more than 70 kg before his film debut.

She revealed, "He was a very heavy kid. He lost 75 kilos before he debuted."

How Did Jackky Bhagnani Lose 75 Kg?

Back in June, Jackky Bhagnani also spoke about his weight loss transformation at the Fit India Cult Yogathon. During the event, held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, the Youngistaan actor shared that lifestyle changes, discipline, and motivation played crucial roles in helping him get back in shape.

Jackky Bhagnani said, "It's hard for people to believe that I once weighed over 150 kg and managed to lose 75 kg. It wasn't easy, but it wouldn't have been possible without motivation, determination, and the will to break past my own limits."

The 40-year-old added, "What I realised along the way is that you don't always need fancy gym equipment or expensive plans to lose weight. Eating clean, staying well hydrated, getting enough sleep, doing regular cardio, and practising yoga - all of it helped me create a sense of balance, both physically and mentally."

Jackky Bhagnani Lost 15 Kg In 21 Days

Jackky Bhagnani shed 15 kg in 21 days for the film Mitron in 2017. Spilling the secrets of his weight loss journey, the actor told GQ, "I weighed around 91-92 kg back then and I brought down my weight to 77 kg within 21 days."

"I would cover 10-15 km of steady-state cardio every day, which involves borderline jogging and walking. If you begin running, then you'll begin losing muscle," said the actor, adding that he lost 8-9 percent of body fat.

Exercising for 4-5 hours and getting sufficient sleep also helped Jackky Bhagnani get rid of those extra pounds.

Jackky Bhagnani's weight loss journey is inspiring and includes natural ways to shed the extra kilos.