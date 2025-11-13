Sonakshi Sinha Reveals What Kind Of Coffee Zaheer Iqbal Prefers

Sonakshi Sinha gave fans a glimpse into her and her husband Zaheer Iqbal's everyday lifestyle, revealing an interesting detail about their contrasting beverage preferences.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Sonakshi revealed that her husband is a committed black coffee drinker. "Zaheer is a black coffee person. He only drinks black coffee," she said.

The actress further added, "I used to drink coffee, but I have switched to chai very recently. Mann badalta rehta hai chai aur coffee ke beech me. Sometimes, I am a coffee person, sometimes, I am a chai person."

She went on to explain how her preferences vary with her lifestyle. "When I am on a diet, then I am a black coffee person. When I am not on a diet, then I am a chai person. Doodh wali chai and cappuccino person. So, depends on mood and diet."

Interestingly, Zaheer's preferred drink is also known for its numerous health benefits - from improving mood to supporting liver and heart health.

Boosts Mood And Productivity

Black coffee is one of the most effective natural stimulants. Its caffeine content enhances focus, alertness, and reaction time by stimulating the brain. Moreover, it increases levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, which are responsible for elevating mood and promoting a sense of well-being.

Supports Heart And Liver Health

Regular consumption of black coffee has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease. The antioxidants present in coffee help lower inflammation, support healthy blood pressure levels, and may even improve cholesterol balance.

Similarly, it plays a vital role in protecting liver health. Compounds like cafestol and kahweol help prevent liver damage caused by toxins, and studies have shown that people who drink two to three cups of black coffee a day have a lower risk of liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

Aids In Digestion And Detoxification

For those who often feel bloated after meals, a cup of black coffee can work wonders. It helps cleanse the stomach, improves digestion, and acts as a mild diuretic that flushes out toxins.

Studies suggest that regular coffee drinkers have a lower risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The antioxidants and caffeine in black coffee protect brain cells, improving memory and reducing cognitive decline with age.

A Powerhouse Of Antioxidants

Black coffee is packed with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and inflammation. These compounds not only protect cells from damage but also contribute to overall health and vitality.

