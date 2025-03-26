Kajol Sets The Bar Higher For Summer In A Stunning Red Dress

Kajol has a fashion trajectory of her own and often, the actress has made a head-turning statement.

From ethereal sarees to chic dresses, Kajol knows how to own it all and yet again, she left us impressed with her latest look.

The actress has built a fashion sphere and her latest look is a lesson in doing summer style right. Kajol served monochrome magic with her stunning look in red. She turned to a chic red dress to make a head-turning statement.

She opted for a simple sleeveless dress that came with a solid-coloured style and a straight-fit look. The chunky black shoes added an extra edge to her look and the minimal accessory style was perfect to round off her attire. For makeup, Kajol kept it super basic with a minimal dewy glam paired with coral lips and flushed cheeks. Wispy lashes and open tresses perfectly completed her look.

