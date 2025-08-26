Inside Rakesh Roshan's Khandala Mansion: Luxury, Nature And An Olympic-Size Pool

Rakesh Roshan's Khandala home is not just a house. It is a 22,400 square ft. escape tucked in the hills, surrounded by five acres of greenery and endless views of the Rajmachi Hills.

The filmmaker, known for hits like Koi… Mil Gaya and Krrish, recently opened the doors of his mansion to Farah Khan for her YouTube vlog. Reflecting on the space, Rakesh Roshan said, "I was born in a garage, so I always dreamed of building a big house."

A Resort-Style Escape

Designed by architect Grigoria Oikonomou of Sibha Grigoria Private Limited, the all-white mansion looks more like a private resort than a traditional home. The aerial shots captured by a drone reveal landscaped gardens, a dramatic hilltop location, and wide balconies that blur the line between indoors and outdoors. Farah Khan herself joked that it felt like both “a private resort and a stadium.”

Pool, Seating Corners And A Garage

The main entrance leads directly to a swimming pool that stretches across the property. Farah Khan laughed that it was "big enough to hold an Olympic race."

Around the pool, quirky seating areas bring in a natural vibe – chairs carved from tree trunks and boats turned into loungers. The estate also comes with a massive garage, a must-have for the family's luxury cars.

Inside The Mansion

Step inside, and the house keeps surprising. There are multiple living rooms, a TV lounge, and an open dining area where Farah Khan spotted Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pinky, entertaining guests.

Chandeliers, Indian artwork and glass walls give each space its own character. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the view of Maharashtra's lush ghats, while wide balconies extend the living spaces outdoors.

Details Everywhere

The grand staircase sparkles with ceiling lights, setting a movie-like backdrop. Throughout the home, artefacts and paintings sourced from across India add warmth. "Everything in this house is Indian," Rakesh Roshan says in the video.

The house also hides every possible amenity – from a home theatre with recliners to a gym, sauna, steam room, massage room and even a basketball court.

Bedrooms And Bathrooms

The bedrooms are designed with floor-to-ceiling windows and different decor themes. But it is the bathrooms that got the biggest reaction from Farah Khan. Walking into one, she quipped, "This could actually be someone's bedroom; bedrooms in Bombay are smaller than this." Rakesh Roshan explained that each bathroom was given its own design to avoid repetition.

Valued at around Rs 120 crore, the Khandala mansion is more than just a luxury property. It is the dream house Rakesh Roshan always wanted – one that mixes space and comfort.