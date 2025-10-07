Inside Orry's "Scary From Outside" But Fabulous House In Mumbai: From Lobstar Bags To Party Lounges

The internet's most questionable personality, Orhan Awatramani - popularly known as Orry - just gave everyone a tour of his home in Farah Khan's latest vlog. Farah Khan took to her YouTube channel to share glimpses of Orry's house in Mumbai, revealing that his home is as aberrant as his personality.

Inside Orry's Mumbai House

Farah Khan opened the doors to his Mumbai home, which boasts a dramatic black-and-white décor theme, featuring white marble floors, whitewashed walls, and sleek, understated elegance.

In the video, Orry revealed that the Awatramani family owns the entire building. "This is my family house, so the whole building belongs to us," he shared, as Farah teased her cook, Dilip, saying, "They are very rich."

Orry admitted that he was embarrassed by his house initially, but not anymore. "I never called friends here because the building looks scary from outside. I felt shy. But now I don't care - I host too many parties here."

Farah rolled her eyes and made a sarcastic comment, saying, "Somebody please listen to his struggle story."

Orry's Fun Phone Case Collection

Next, Farah was shocked upon seeing a table filled with numerous phone cases - one of the things Orry is often spotted with. When Farah asked, "What is this? Are you hosting a Halloween party?", Orry replied, "No, when I wake up, the first thing I do is choose a phone case for the day. This is just one station - I have many more." He even joked that he sends his used cases to Uorfi Javed to create new outfits.

Orry's phone case collection. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

Orry's Bedroom

Farah also gave viewers a rare glimpse into Orry's bedroom - a privilege he seldom grants. "My astrologer told me never to show it to anyone, but I've made an exception for you," Orry confessed. Inside the room, Farah immediately spotted his now-iconic lobster bag. She gasped, "This must have cost at least four lakhs!"

Orry's lobster bag. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

Orry corrected her, "It wasn't expensive - it was a gift." Dilip immediately quipped that he could get live crabs from the fish market instead.

Orry's Wardrobe

Orry's closet was equally revealing of his eccentricities. He organises his wardrobe by season - separate collections for winter, monsoon, and summer. Farah praised the neatness, prompting Orry to admit, "I mess it up every day, but I like it spotless before I return home. My help, Jannat, takes care of it." Jannat, he added, has been with him for five years - long before he shot to social media fame in 2023.

Many of Orry's clothes and accessories, he revealed, were gifted. "People give me outfits - sometimes even jewellery to go with them." Farah, wide-eyed, exclaimed, "Who are these friends of yours? I'd love friends like that!"

Fans also got a glimpse of one of Orry's prized possessions - a gleaming six-kilo jacket, which he called "cute". He shared that he has only worn it once and cannot wear it again. Farah laughed, "That sounds like one of Orry's own rules." Orry clarified with a grin, "It's just too heavy - it gives me body ache."

Inside Orry's wardrobe. Photo: YouTube/FarhKhan

The Most Expensive Spot

In another part of the home, Orry gave a glimpse of what he calls the "most expensive part of the house". He revealed that this is the only space where photo frames are permitted.

"We don't keep pictures anywhere else. In my family, we believe memories are the worst things you can create. They fade, and remembering them - whether happy or sad - just makes you miserable," he shared.

Farah was particularly intrigued by Orry's party lounge, though he admitted he's never actually sat there. "Whenever we throw a party, I replace all the furniture to fit the theme."

The tour also included his kitchen, which Orry described as "the smallest room in the house."

Inside Orry's kitchen. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

Orry's Photo Collection

Lastly, Orry showed Farah his private photo collection - filled with snapshots alongside stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Nita Ambani, MS Dhoni, Kylie Jenner, Janhvi Kapoor, and Aryan Khan.

"I don't have pictures with Shah Rukh Khan or Kajol," he noted. "I don't take photos with my friends' parents - it feels in poor taste." When Farah teasingly mentioned Boney Kapoor, Orry replied with a smile, "Ah, but Boney Kapoor is my direct friend."

The house tour perfectly reflected Orry's vibrant persona - bold and unapologetically unique, much like himself.