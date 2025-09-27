Janhvi Kapoor Serves Minimal Glam In A Stunning Ivory Dress, But The Price Tag Will Leave You Shocked

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish celebrities in Bollywood, delivering one stunning look after another. Busy promoting the Oscar-nominated movie Homebound, Janhvi was seen wearing a bodycon off-white dress at an event.

Although the actor has been rocking numerous traditional looks, Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in her ivory dress that was minimal yet glamorous. However, the price of the dress was anything but simple.

Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Look

While Janhvi's dress appeared minimal, the hefty price tag might burn a hole in your pocket.

The Raquel dress by Alexis costs a whopping Rs 128,144.65 - a statement befitting a style icon like Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit featured a plunging neckline with double strap detailing, giving the dress a touch of sophistication and allure. The intricate floral embroidery all over the dress added texture to the otherwise understated silhouette.

The flared hemline created a mermaid-like effect, adding drama to the subtle look. The layered underlay introduced dimension and elegance.

Letting the dress take centre stage, her stylist Meagan Concessio selected minimal accessories, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Her hair, styled by Marce Pedrozo in soft waves cascading over one shoulder, gave her look a romantic and timeless appeal.

For makeup, her artists Savleen Kaur Manchanda opted for a dewy look with soft pink lips and defined eyes that complemented the overall appearance perfectly.

