Surreal And Sublime Were Akhil Akkineni And Zainab Ravdjee In Matching Pastel Engagement Looks

The Akkineni household is buzzing with festive wedding cheer. South star Nagarjuna Akkineni's younger son Akhil Akkineni revealed in an Instagram post that his longtime significant other, Zainab Ravdjee, is now his fiance. The couple revealed their engagement announcement in sublime soft pastel outfits. One may even credit them for making soft pastels a huge fashion statement when the most beautiful accessory they wore was love for each other. Akhil wore a creamy white shirt and trousers and Zainab wore a flowing midi skater dress in matching tones. Is this what people mean when they say "twinning and winning"? She chose a pair of hoop earrings and her large diamond engagement ring for accessories. Zainab Ravdjee's hair and makeup were the perfect finishing touches to her ethereal engagement announcement with makeup using warm neutral tones to complement her chocolate-toned wavy long locks.

This news comes days before, Akhil's elder brother and Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Bollywood star Sobhita Dhulipala. The highly anticipated wedding ceremony reportedly to take place on 4th December, is most likely to be a traditional one. Traditional ceremonies call for traditional attires and if reports are to be believed then the couple are said to be wearing a silk Kanjivaram saree. For the traditional engagement ceremony that took place on 8th August 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a half-saree style lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous peach ensemble was complemented with golden embroidery and jewellery with flowers in her hair and love in her eyes.

The twin celebration in the Akkineni household is why we'll be expecting lots of wedding fashion inspiration in the coming times.

