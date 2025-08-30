Meghan Trainor Stuns Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss And Breast Augmentation

Meghan Trainor has been making waves with her latest transformation. After shedding pounds and undergoing breast augmentation, the singer showcased her stunning new look at The Paper premiere in Los Angeles.

Meghan Trainor wore a low-cut black top paired with white shorts and a bedazzled black belt. She styled her hair in a high-knot messy bun. Her transformation was noticeable with a slimmer face and a leaner, more toned physique. Her sculpted arms, defined legs and radiant appearance turned heads on the red carpet and across social media.

Meghan Trainor looks about gorgeous in new photos. pic.twitter.com/FOIKykty30 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 29, 2025

Back in April, Meghan Trainor opened up about her dramatic transformation in an Instagram post. She attributed her weight loss to a combination of science-backed fitness methods, biohacking, and professional medical guidance.

The singer wrote, "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."

Mounjaro is an FDA-approved medication for type 2 diabetes. However, its effectiveness in weight loss has led to widespread off-label use for obesity management.

In another Instagram post, Meghan Trainor admitted to getting a breast lift and augmentation. "I have always struggled with loving my boobs before I got them done because they were never even, always sagging my whole life," the singer said, adding, “I love my results so much. My breasts look fuller yet completely natural and they compliment my body proportions beautifully.”

In the caption, Meghan wrote, "I'm absolutely in love with my results! I'm more confident than ever and I'm so happy that I made this decision."

On the work front, Meghan Trainor released her sixth studio album, Timeless, in June 2024. Soon after, the singer embarked on a music tour that concluded in early 2025.