Orlando Bloom Lost Around 23 Kg For His Role In <i>The Cut</i>, Says The Diet Made Him "Hangry"

Actors often undergo drastic transformations for their roles. The latest to join the club is Orlando Bloom, who underwent a weight loss transformation for his role in The Cut.

In an episode of This Morning, the 48-year-old actor opened up about how his weight loss transformation for a role had a significant impact on his mental health.

Talking about losing 52 pounds (around 23 kg) for his role as a retired boxer in the movie. Orlando Bloom shared that he was only eating tuna and cucumber in the lead-up to the film's production.

"I was just exhausted. I had no energy or brain power," the actor said during the interview.

"Just mentally, physically, I was hangry," he continued. "I was a horrible person to be around."

Orlando Bloom worked with celebrity nutritionist Philip Goglia, who advised him to reduce his meals from three to two a day.

"Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one," he added. "I was like, 'No! Don't take that one.' Then basically I came down to [eating] just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks."

He explained that following a diet as extreme as this one led to him suffering from "paranoia" and "intrusive thoughts," reported People.

Orlando Bloom said that Goglia would regularly check his blood. "We're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves," he continued. "It's really a commentary on the lengths a person will go to have that second shot. I think that's so relatable."

He noted that while athletes are known to cut weight "on the regular", actors tend to "take it to the extreme" in the short period before they star in the role.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recalled how he did push-ups in between takes on set "to look a little bit bulkier" to do justice to his role.

Understanding the repercussions of an extreme diet, Orlando Bloom warned others against such an "intense" diet; he does not "recommend" it to "anyone at home".

While the actor shared that he was "excited by the challenge" of transforming himself for the role, the lack of sleep took a mental toll on him, adding, "Turns out you can't sleep when you're hungry", as per People.

In the movie The Cut, Orlando Bloom stars as an ex-boxer who suffered a defeat that ended his career in the ring and later "trains for redemption". The movie will be released in theatres on September 5.