Elli AvrRam's Post-Diwali Workout Includes Roundhouse Kicks, Back Kicks And Cartwheels

Elli AvrRam is a fitness freak and her Instagram serves as proof. Recently, the actress dropped a video on social media, offering fans a glimpse into her arduous training session. Her post might resonate with people who had a culinary blast this festive season. In the clip, Elli revealed the amount of calories she gained during Diwali which prompted her to wear her workout gear and shed those extra pounds. The video shows her inside a boxing ring as she performs some variations of Mixed Martial Arts. Elli begins the activity with a Roundhouse kick. This exercise promotes hip and body rotation, making it beneficial in improving speed and endurance in the legs. It also enhances power and accuracy, balance and body coordination.

Following this, Elli performs a stunning backkick while in motion. It helps to tone the glutes, improves balance and stability, prevents lower back pain, stabilises the core and builds overall leg power and endurance. Finally, the actress shows how she can effortlessly perform the 360-degree rotation aka Cartwheels. Cartwheels aid in stimulating the body's balance. They also help in building strength in the shoulders, arms, core muscles and legs. This exercise even strengthens bones, improves overall body coordination, increases flexibility around the hips and legs and improves blood circulation. “Diwali ki mithai khaane ke baaaad be like (After eating sweets during Diwali, I am like),” read Elli's side note.

Previously, Elli AvrRam was seen practicing self-defense with her Beinteha co-star, Prateik Patil Babbar. She shared a video on Instagram sharing the boxing ring with the actor. Dressed in blue and black athleisure, the actress said, “I need to learn to fight back.” The gruelling session had us glued to the video as Prateik slipped into the shoes of a coach teaching Elli how to hone her self-defense skills. The steps involved the precise use of kicking, punching, pushing the attacker and twisting and turning the entire body. Encouraging others to learn self-defense skills, Elli captioned the post, “Empower yourself, one move at a time.”

