Ashish Chanchlani And Elli AvrRam Leave The Internet Guessing With Their Loved-Up Post

Influencer, Ashish Chanchlani and actress Elli AvRam have left their fans speculating about their relationship status on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The duo who have been seen together in frequent public appearances, shared a rather romantic picture on their Instagram handles. The cryptic post fuelled their dating rumours amidst fans. The caption read "Finally" along with a red heart emoji. This sparked all the intrigue and interest amidst the netizens.

The picture in the collaborative post shows Elli being held in Ashish's arms while holding a bouquet of flowers. This was set against a Victorian era bridge that was constructed over turquoise waters.

The post quickly went viral on the internet and garnered reactions from celebrities and fans alike.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ashishchanchlani

Actor, Pulkit Samrat commented, "Congratulations!!" with two red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Munawar Farooqui commented, "Movie premiere me jane ke fayde (The advantage of going for a movie premiere)" along with a red heart emoji. Actress, Sayani Gupta also commented, "Congratulations" plus a red heart emoji.

Speculations have been rife regarding a collaboration amidst the duo. It is safe to say that their fans are eager to know if this is an indication towards a professional or personal partnership. Their dating rumours have been on the rise since February 2025, when the duo attended the Elle List 2025 event. Their joint appearances heightened interest in their possible romantic ties.

