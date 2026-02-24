After Mumbai, NDTV Good Times Brings Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Raag On Tour Magic To Bengaluru On March 27

Following their electrifying sold-out Mumbai concert, where thousands sang in perfect unison, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are set to bring their Raag On Tour to Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru, on March 27.

Mumbai Sets The Benchmark

The Mumbai concert set the tone for the tour. It featured stadium-style production, immersive sound design, and a setlist that flowed smoothly from high-energy Bollywood anthems to emotional ballads. The atmosphere was electric, with fans singing along to the trio and turning the night into a shared musical experience.

Now, Bengaluru becomes the next chapter.

For over two decades, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa have shaped the sound of contemporary Bollywood. Their compositions have defined eras - from anthems that fill arenas to melodies that remain etched in personal memory.

The Mumbai edition also featured performances by Shankar's sons, Shivam Mahadevan and Siddhant Mahadevan. Bengaluru audiences can expect a similar scale and production excellence when the trio takes to the stage at Phoenix Marketcity.

Bengaluru Prepares For A Grand Spectacle

Commenting on the upcoming concert, NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal said, "Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have created some of the most defining soundtracks of modern Indian cinema. Experiencing their music live in Bengaluru, at this scale, transforms nostalgia into a powerful experience."

Rahul Shaw, NDTV's Chief Experiences Officer, added, "Mumbai's response was phenomenal. Bringing Raag On Tour to Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru, on 27 March ensures fans here experience the same scale, energy and musical brilliance."

Raag On Tour is designed as a complete live production. It blends orchestration, visuals, and audience engagement to create an immersive experience.

With buzz growing after the Mumbai success, the March 27 show at Phoenix Marketcity promises to be one of Bengaluru's most anticipated live music nights this season.