Shankar Mahadevan's Sons Share What It's Like To Perform With Legends At Raag-On Concert: "We Are Lucky"

Shankar Ehsaan Loy's Raag-On concert lit up Dublin Square at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Mumbai. Joined on stage by Shankar Mahadevan's sons, singers Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, the performance became a special family affair.

Shankar Mahadevan's Sons On Performing With The Iconic Trio

Performing alongside their legendary father and his long-time collaborators, Siddharth and Shivam shared insights into their musical upbringing and the support they receive at home.

When asked if their father ever scolds them after concerts, Siddharth said, "No, but we always look forward to honest feedback from him that we are lucky to get, which not a lot of people get."

Speaking about the pressure of performing with Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Shivam reflected, "We have grown up with them, and sometimes you finish your concert and you realise that, okay, you have performed with them. Of course, dad is there all day at home. However, after the concert, we feel like, yes, they are legends and singing their songs is special."

Shankar Mahadevan, expressing his pride and joy, told NDTV, "What more can we ask? My two buddies are there and so are my sons. It is a great moment."

Watch | Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's exclusive chat with NDTV's @AbiraDhar from the green room at Raag-On concert @ndtvgoodtimes pic.twitter.com/7cYw1CuIrh — NDTV (@ndtv) February 8, 2026

A Special Connection With Mumbai

Mumbai holds a unique place in the hearts of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and their love for the city's audience was evident during the concert.

Speaking about performing in Mumbai, the trio said, "They are crazy, it is fun to perform for them."

Reflecting on their popularity across generations, Shankar noted, "We have been around for 30 years, and our music comes across all age groups. You can still hear our songs at clubs."

About Shankar Ehsaan Loy

The journey of Shankar Ehsaan Loy began long before they became a household name. Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa started working together on advertising jingles in 1989. In the mid-1990s, Shankar Mahadevan joined them, and the trio soon emerged as a powerful musical force.

As part of their multi-city India tour with NDTV Good Times, the Mumbai concert marked the beginning of a musical journey that will continue in Hyderabad on February 22 and Bengaluru on March 27.

Tickets for the Shankar Ehsaan Loy India Tour are available on LiveYourCity by Fever.

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor At NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards: 'Art Is Valued For How It Can Be Sold Or Branded'