NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards: Full Winners' List

In a celebration of creativity, legacy, and cultural leadership, the NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards have honoured some of the most influential voices in India's artistic landscape.
Check out the full winners list below:
- Artist of the Year - Arpita Singh
- Emerging Artist of the Year - Vikrant Bhise
- Lifetime Achievement in Art - Krishen Khanna
- Art Patron of the Year - Kiran Nadar
- Excellence in Traditional Arts - Mangala Bai Maravi
- Art for Impact (Social Change) - Panjeri Artists Union
- Art Book of the Year - Madhvi Parekh: Early Drawings DAG
- Curator of the Year - Roobina Karode
- Art Foundation of the Year - Serendipity Arts Foundation
- Gallery of the Year - DAG
- Global Cultural Icon - Annie Leibovitz
- Museum of the Year - MAP - Bengaluru
- Art Writer of the Year - Vandana Kalra
- Public Art Installation Award - Partha Dasgupta
The awards were judged by a distinguished jury comprising Kiran Nadar, Akshata Murty, Anjolie Ela Menon, Dr Pheroza J Godrej, Abhishek Poddar, and Kishore Singh.
About NDTV Art Awards
The NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards were conceived as a platform to honour artistic excellence and recognise those who strengthen India's cultural ecosystem. Rooted in the belief that art reflects society while also shaping its future, the initiative celebrates creativity as both a personal expression and a public responsibility.
More than a conventional awards ceremony, Masterstroke is envisioned as a cultural institution. It acknowledges artists, curators, patrons and organisations whose work has contributed to India's artistic legacy across generations. Drawing from NDTV's longstanding commitment to credible journalism and thoughtful storytelling, the awards extend this ethos into the cultural sphere, highlighting the importance of art in defining a nation's identity, imagination, and collective memory.
