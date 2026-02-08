NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards: Full Winners' List

In a celebration of creativity, legacy, and cultural leadership, the NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards have honoured some of the most influential voices in India's artistic landscape.

Check out the full winners list below:

Artist of the Year - Arpita Singh

Emerging Artist of the Year - Vikrant Bhise

Lifetime Achievement in Art - Krishen Khanna

Art Patron of the Year - Kiran Nadar

Excellence in Traditional Arts - Mangala Bai Maravi

Art for Impact (Social Change) - Panjeri Artists Union

Art Book of the Year - Madhvi Parekh: Early Drawings DAG

Curator of the Year - Roobina Karode

Art Foundation of the Year - Serendipity Arts Foundation

Gallery of the Year - DAG

Global Cultural Icon - Annie Leibovitz

Museum of the Year - MAP - Bengaluru

Art Writer of the Year - Vandana Kalra

Public Art Installation Award - Partha Dasgupta

The awards were judged by a distinguished jury comprising Kiran Nadar, Akshata Murty, Anjolie Ela Menon, Dr Pheroza J Godrej, Abhishek Poddar, and Kishore Singh.

About NDTV Art Awards

The NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards were conceived as a platform to honour artistic excellence and recognise those who strengthen India's cultural ecosystem. Rooted in the belief that art reflects society while also shaping its future, the initiative celebrates creativity as both a personal expression and a public responsibility.

More than a conventional awards ceremony, Masterstroke is envisioned as a cultural institution. It acknowledges artists, curators, patrons and organisations whose work has contributed to India's artistic legacy across generations. Drawing from NDTV's longstanding commitment to credible journalism and thoughtful storytelling, the awards extend this ethos into the cultural sphere, highlighting the importance of art in defining a nation's identity, imagination, and collective memory.