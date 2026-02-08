Kiran Nadar At NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards: 'Public Interest In Art Has Gone Up'

Indian art collector and jury member Kiran Nadar shared thoughtful insights on India's artistic legacy and the growing public engagement with creativity while speaking at the NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards.

Addressing the audience, Kiran Nadar reflected on India's long-standing relationship with art and its relevance in the modern era.

She said, "I just feel that it is very important, since India has had such a legacy of art. We go back thousands of years, where art has been an important criterion in Indian civilisation. I think it is very important that we today add to that genre, which we had thousands of years ago."

"Today, art is a very important criterion, and I find that the interest of the public in art has also gone up. Awards like this, I think, will be a great vision for people outside the art field to come and put their feet into this space. I want to thank NDTV for taking this initiative," Kiran Nadar added.

Applauding NDTV's Initiative

Turning to NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, Kiran Nadar expressed her appreciation for the initiative and the collaborative efforts behind the awards.

She said, "It did not take me more than ten seconds to say yes to being part of this. Thank you, Rahul, for doing this, and thank you to all the jury members who have worked together to find the winners for this event."

About NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards

The NDTV Masterstroke Art Awards were conceived as a platform to honour artistic excellence and those who strengthen India's cultural ecosystem. Rooted in the belief that art reflects society while shaping its future, the initiative celebrates creativity as both personal expression and public responsibility.

More than a conventional ceremony, it seeks to function as a cultural institution, acknowledging artists, curators, patrons and organisations who have enriched India's artistic legacy across generations.